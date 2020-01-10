Dow Tops 29,000; Trump Says "Best Is Yet To Come"

The Dow Jones Industrial Average just topped 29,000 for the first time...

...with Dow futures up 900 points from Tuesday night lows...

Apple has led the Dow's most recent surge (on fundamentals)...

Source: Bloomberg

The weekly RSI is now signaling The Dow is at its most overbought since right before Feb 2018's Volmageddon and September 2018's start of a collapse...

Source: Bloomberg

And if you're still deluded enough to believe this is about fundamentals in any way, there's this...

Source: Bloomberg

President Trump says "the best is yet to come"...

“11,000 points gained in the Dow in the 3 years since the Election of President Trump. Today it may hit 29,000. That has NEVER happened before in that time frame. That has added 12.8 Trillion Dollars to the VALUE of American Business.” @Varneyco @FoxNews The best is yet to come! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 10, 2020

Trade accordingly.