Mission Accomplished?

For the first time ever, The Dow Jones Industrial Average has reached 30,000 (and all it took was $14 trillion in global liquidity)...

That's quite a run...and quite an inflection after Nixon and Greenspan...

It turns out Barron's cover in January 2017 was not a curse after all...

Or its cover in January 2020...

Because, it's not the economy, stupid!!

It's The Fed and their global central planning pals!!

So, when do we reach Dow 300,000?