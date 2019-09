For a few brief minutes it was all going Draghi's way.

Unleashing lower rates and QE4EVA sparked buying of bunds and selling of the Euro - mission accomplished.

But then the market decided to steal the jam out of Mario's farewell performance and reverse those moves entirely...

The euro is suddenly surging...

Source: Bloomberg

And 10Y Bund yields are soaring...

Source: Bloomberg

"...you're gonna need a bigger boat..."