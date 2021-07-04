Watch: Explosive Video Captures "Unintentional Discharge" Of Fireworks On Maryland Beach

A stunning video has surfaced on social media showing an explosion of fireworks on a Maryland beach Sunday morning. Beachgoers ran for their lives when a premature detonation of fireworks occurred around 1100ET.

Ocean City Fire Department said the "unintentional discharge" occurred when employees of a fireworks company were handling fireworks for tonight's Downtown fireworks event.

During the unintentional discharge, employees of the fireworks company received minor injuries and refused transport to the hospital by Ocean City Paramedics. No beach or boardwalk patrons were injured. "Our Fire Marshals are on the scene and will investigate the cause of the unintentional discharge," said Ocean City Fire Chief Richie Bowers. "Prior to the fireworks being off loaded from the vehicle, Fire Marshals secure a safe zone around the fireworks and put other safety protocols in place. It is this very zone and safety protocols that kept anyone else from being injured," he concluded. - Ocean City Fire Department said in a statement.

The video captured by one beachgoer shows the dramatic explosion that appears to briefly transform the beach, packed with thousands of tourists, into a warzone.

So this just happened in Ocean City, MD. pic.twitter.com/B0djA8JxF7 — Gilly Gene (@GillyOfThe412) July 4, 2021

After the "unintentional discharge," Ocean City Fire Marshals have "canceled all firework shows" in the beach town, located down the street from President Biden's vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Deleware.