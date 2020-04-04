Drone Delivers Food To Customers In COVID-19 Isolation  

A food truck operator in North Carolina has deployed a drone to deliver sandwiches to customers amid the state's "stay at home" public health order and other strict social distancing measures that have completely changed how business is conducted in these challenging times.

CBS17 Raleigh reports that the folks at CheeseSmith Food Truck deployed a DJI drone to deliver grilled cheese sandwiches to customers.

The idea came one customer who is in quarantine suggested that using a drone for deliveries could be a modern tool to stay within the guidelines of government-enforced social distancing. Here's a look at how technology is allowing some food truck/restaurants to adapt to strict new rules of how citizens interact in the real economy during a pandemic:

As for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) rules for small unmanned aircraft, the food truck operator and drone pilot should read Part 107 of FAA regulations that detail "external loads" and "line of sight." Maybe they should request a Part 107 waiver before conducting more sandwich drone deliveries. Due in part, if they are breaking FAA rules, the penalty could be severe.

With so many restaurants going bust across the country during the pandemic, CheeseSmith Food Truck is staying busy while it delivers sandwiches via a drone.