Durable Goods Orders Disappoint In Preliminary January Data

Durable Goods Orders were expected to rise (+1.0% MoM) for the 8th straight month in preliminary January data, but disappointed expectations for the first time since April by rising just 0.2% MoM.

Source: Bloomberg

Overall, durable goods orders have far surpassed the pre-COVID levels

Source: Bloomberg

While the headline disappointed, orders ex-Transports rose 0.7% MoM, beating expectations of a 0.5% MoM jump, and core capital goods orders, which exclude aircraft and military hardware, rose 0.6% after an upwardly revised 1% advance in November.