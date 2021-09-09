ECB Tapers Pandemic Bond Buying To "Moderately Lower Pace" As Inflation Overheats

As noted in our ECB preview, where we discussed that the biggest question facing investors today would be whether the ECB would taper the pace of PEPP purchases in the fourth quarter, moments ago the ECB published its statement which confirmed that the central bank would indeed taper (but don't call it that or else stonks can get spooked).

While keeping the bulk of its policy in place (rates unch, APP unch) the ECB Governing Council decided to conduct purchases at a “moderately lower pace” than the roughly 80 billion euros ($95 billion) of monthly acquisitions deployed in the past two quarters, according to a statement on Thursday, to wit:

"Based on a joint assessment of financing conditions and the inflation outlook, the Governing Council judges that favourable financing conditions can be maintained with a moderately lower pace of net asset purchases under the PEPP than in the previous two quarters."

As a reminder, this is how Nomura sees the ECB's taper proceeding:

The world's largest hedge fund also reiterated a pledge to keep the €1.85 trillion program running until March 2022 or later if needed, signaling they’re not yet ready to discuss how and when to end emergency stimulus even as they are starting to taper it.

The tapering comes as some governors have started to warn publicly that maintaining an ultra-accommodative stance for too long also carries risks. Austria’s Robert Holzmann and Klaas Knot of the Netherlands both told Bloomberg in separate interviews last week that emergency asset purchases should end in March, hinting at heated discussions about the policy path in the months ahead.

Some more highlights from the statement:

Deposit rate kept at -0.5%, main refinancing rate at zero

Inflation may moderately exceed goal for transitory period: "In support of its symmetric two per cent inflation target and in line with its monetary policy strategy, the Governing Council expects the key ECB interest rates to remain at their present or lower levels until it sees inflation reaching two per cent well ahead of the end of its projection horizon and durably for the rest of the projection horizon, and it judges that realised progress in underlying inflation is sufficiently advanced to be consistent with inflation stabilising at two per cent over the medium term. This may also imply a transitory period in which inflation is moderately above target. "

Net purchases under the APP will continue at a monthly pace of €20 billion. The Governing Council continues to expect monthly net asset purchases under the APP to run for as long as necessary to reinforce the accommodative impact of its policy rates, and to end "shortly before" it starts raising the key ECB interest rates.

The Governing Council will continue to conduct net asset purchases under the PEPP with a total envelope of EUR 1,850 billion until at least the end of March 2022 and, in any case, until it judges that the coronavirus crisis phase is over.

Based on a joint assessment of financing conditions and the inflation outlook, the Governing Council judges that favourable financing conditions can be maintained with a moderately lower pace of net asset purchases under the PEPP than in the previous two quarters.

And now attention turns to ECB President Christine Lagarde who will speak at 2:30 p.m. in Frankfurt.

Below is the key redline comparison of the ECB statements:

In kneejerk response, the euro extended its earlier advance, trading up 0.2% at around $1.1838. Italy’s 10-year yield premium over its German counterpart fell to 104 basis points, the lowest since August 25, while European stocks faded earlier losses.

While the ECB tapering its PEPP bond buying to a "moderately lower" pace was priced in, the market appears to have been expecting a more hawkish commitment, which it did not get.

The full statement is below.