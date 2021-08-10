Elon Musk Wants To Put Advertisements In Space

Having finally solved the problems of full self driving, putting someone on Mars, producing the Tesla Semi and the Cybertruck en masse, solar roof tiles blanketing the country and having finally finished his Hyperloop that can take passengers from NY to LA in an hour, Elon Musk is aspiring to take on another challenge: ads in space.

That's right: Musk is apparently partnering with Canadian tech company Geometric Energy Corporation (GEC) to make "space advertisements" a thing of the future.

Musk's SpaceX and GEC are working together to try and create a satellite called CubeSat that would be used to "promote ads, art and logos," according to The Hill.

"People and companies will be able to pay to place their ads there by buying pixels on the display screen with cryptocurrency," the report says. In other words, Musk will be able to use the CubeSat to pump and dump Dogecoin, or whatever crypto he is touting that week to try and make it appear as though Tesla has had a profitable quarter.

"Dude what if we could promote Dogecoin...from space?!"

The CubeSat will be launched into space on one of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rockets, according to the report.

Samuel Reid, the CEO and co-founder of GEC said "a selfie stick will be attached to the CubeSat, filming the display screen and allowing people on Earth to watch it on a livestream through YouTube or Twitch".

A selfie stick, you say? Sounds very technologically advanced.

The launch is slated for early 2022, but if its like other Musk projects, we're sure it'll come in ahead of schedule and under budget.

...or the ad satellite will be manufactured in a tent while supervisors hurl racial slurs at assembly line employees.