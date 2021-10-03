Elon Musk's Ex, Grimes, Spotted Walking Through Downtown LA Reading Karl Marx

In case you were wondering whether or not Elon Musk's ex, Grimes, was holding up well after their split (we know you weren't wondering, but humor us), she appears to be doing just fine.

That is, if walking around Los Angeles dressed like some type of Star Wars extra while flipping through the pages of Karl Marx's "Communist Manifesto" is "doing just fine".

Grimes was spotted gallivanting in downtown LA, flipping through the book, in what the NY Post calls her "first public appearance since the split".

She appeared to be "enthralled" by the book, or at least giving off the appearance that she was. We can't imagine Grimes would leave the house dressed as she was an expect not to be noticed or photographed.

The Post reported she was "blithely flipping" through the book. Perhaps she was wondering where the pictures were.

Grimes has previously said that artificial intelligence was the "fastest way to communism" and Elon Musk has described himself in the past as a "socialist".

We are still waiting for either of the two to give away their fortunes for the better of the cause. It hasn't happened just yet, and we won't hold our breath.

We noted about a week ago that the couple had split. The two are reportedly "semi-separated" and "still love each other" while remaining "on great terms".

Musk confirmed that the two would continue to co-parent their one year old son, X Æ A-Xii Musk.

Musk told the NY Post: “We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms.”

He continued: “It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA. She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”

While people in LA may think the book is a status symbol, those with real world experience in Marxism didn't seem too amused.