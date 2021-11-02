Elon Musk's Mysterious Tweet Of Chinese Poem About "Getting Along" Has Gone Viral On Weibo

Once again, Elon Musk is drumming up mystery with his relationship to China. This time, he did it Tweeting out a posting of an ancient Chinese poem that caught the attention of many of his followers in the East.

On Monday night, Musk Tweeted out an abbreviated version of the 'Seven Steps Verse' in Chinese on both his Twitter and his Weibo account, according to Reuters.

After writing the word "Humankind" in English, Musk Tweeted out the poem:

Humankind

煮豆燃豆萁

豆在釜中泣

本是同根生

相煎何太急 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 2, 2021

The poem describes "the relationship between two brothers from a royal family during China's warring Three Kingdoms period that is taught in all of China's primary schools about the importance of getting along", Reuters wrote.

This begs the obvious question of whether or not Musk is seeking a truce with China, or whether or not the CEO - once shunned by the Chinese propaganda machine (potentially for his love of Bitcoin) - has seen his relationship with the country again land on the rocks.

Either way, his posting of the poem went viral and got over 100 million views on Weibo. Twitter is blocked in China.

Guesses about what Musk meant by the poem ranged from him weighing in on the Doge vs. Shiba Inu debate, all the way to him potentially offering an olive branch to the United Nations World Food Programme's executive director, with whom Musk had an online spat with over the last 48 hours.

Musk has 1.9 million followers on Weibo, where he "frequently praises China", the report noted.

But again, we can't help but wonder whether there are...other forces at work here...