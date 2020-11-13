Energy Stocks Soar To Best Week Ever As Vaccine Hope Vanquishes Fear

The week's big headline remained the positive vaccine news, which sparked all kinds of rotations, sending Small Caps (and value) soaring as Mega-tech (and growth) tumbled...Another late-day buying-panic today...

So, it's 2009 redux, not 1987?

As BofA noted:

"After 52.5m infections, 591m tests, 37m recoveries, 1.3m deaths and 219 countries and territories across the globe impacted, this week's coronavirus vaccine news has rightfully propelled financial markets into the stratosphere."

Probably nothing...

So vaccines are here, Biden will save the world, and stimulus has to come at some point, right?

The machines desperately tried to get the S&P 500 to end the week at a record high close (3580.84)...NOTE - S&P closed unchanged from its open on Monday

This week saw Small Caps surge to their second-best week vs Nasdaq since Trump was elected in 2016...

Momentum suffered its second worst week in history, crashing over 13%

Energy stocks soared over 16% higher this week (but notably all on Monday around the vaccine)...

This was the Energy Sector's best week ever...

Airlines had their best week since June...

And banks had their best week since June...

FANG Stocks worst week since July...

The 'Virus Fear Trade' plunged to its best level since March...

VIX crashed this week, back below 24 (from over 40 just 2 weeks ago)...

Value surged relative to momentum this week, but bonds decoupled from the regime that has been in place for the last six weeks...

Treasuries were dumped en masse on the vaccine news and then investors spent the rest of the week buying them back...

10Y Yields ended back below 90bps and 30Y Yields reversed again at election night spike highs...

The Dollar ended the week higher but traded in a very narrow range after Monday's kneejerk...

Cryptos were higher this week...

Bitcoin traded up to $16,500 this week...

As one would expect with energy stocks soaring, Oil prices jumped this week (on the Vaccine news) and PMs dipped...

WTI was weaker today, unable to hold above $41 for the week...

Gold was puked on Monday and spent the rest of the week scrambling back up towards $1900...

Silver jumped today, pushing back up towards $25 after a bloodbath earlier in the week...

Finally, as stocks soared, US macro data dumped to its weakest since June (having fallen for 11 of the last 12 weeks)...

And The Baltic Dry is not exactly encouraging...

Is that why the "smart" money is leaving?

