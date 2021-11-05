Equity Melt-Up Accelerates Post-Payrolls, Bond Yields Plunge

US equity markets are exploding higher (again) this morning with Small Caps leading the way following the better-than-expected payrolls print (and positive revisions)...

At the same time, bonds are also aggressively bid with 30Y yields cashing to six-week lows...

Source: Bloomberg

But, against this background STIRs are moving more hawkishly post-payrolls...

Source: Bloomberg

Leaving the yield curve to re-flatten...

Suggesting the market is pricing in a policy error once again.