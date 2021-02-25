Most Major Retail Brokerages Suffer Outages As 'Meme Stock'-Mania Continues

Downdetector reports customers of E-Trade, TD Ameritrade, Charles Schwab, Robinhood, and Fidelity are experiencing outages and issues 30 minutes into the US cash session on Thursday. This comes as heavily-watched so-called 'meme stocks' are higher after yesterday's late-day gamma squeeze in GME (and AMC, among others).

E-Trade outages and issues were detected around the cash session start.

The outage map shows E-Trade disruptions are widespread.

TD Ameritrade users are reporting issues as well.

The outage map shows TD Ameritrade disruptions are from coast to coast.

Possible problems were spotted at Charles Schwab.

Robinhood users are also reporting possible problems with the trading app.

... and so is Fidelity.

The resurgence in bullish sentiment towards WSB-Short-Squeeze favorites began Wednesday afternoon, with GameStop doubling in minutes.

In a virtual conference on Thursday, Morgan Stanley Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Pruzan said the number of trades customers are making daily on the self-directed online trading platform E*Trade is "off the charts."