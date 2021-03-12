Even The Banks Are Bailing Now: Dealers Dump Record Amount Of Treasurys

The 10Y just tagged the March 5 high yield of 1.625% - a key stop loss level - and steamrolled higher amid a cascade of short covering, because as noted earlier, once the momentum kicks in nobody knows where and how it stops.

And unfortunately for TSY bulls, the pain could be just starting because as BMO's Ian Lyngen noted, those hoping for a contrarian buying signal from the banks/dealers will have to wait a long, long time. That's because the latest weekly data (ending March 3), showed that the primary dealer holdings data revealed a record $64.7Bn decline in Treasury holdings to $185.8 bn!

And while BMO notes that -$23.5Bn of this was in the bill sector and -$3.7Bn in floating rate notes; notes and bonds were clearly puked as shown in the chart above. What this means is that, according to the BMO rates strategist, "given the preceding spike in yields and the fact these figures are reported in market value rather than par terms, "the drop reflects more than simply dealers aggressively shedding Treasuries as the extension of SLR became less certain." (as a reminder, "Goldman Does The SLR Math, Stumbles On An Huge, $2 Trillion Problem").