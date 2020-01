The "this is easy" market continues on the first trading day of 2020. While business media focuses on gains in stocks, the rest of the market is frowning at the surge in gold, the plunge in bond yields and the gains in the dollar...

Stocks are up apparently on China stimulus (hhmm) - Dow just took out record highs

Gold is up...

Bonds are aggressively bid (but but but China stimulus)...

And the dollar is strengthening...

This is easy...