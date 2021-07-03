Exxon Lobbyist Caught On Film Saying Company-Backed Carbon Tax "Unlikely To Happen"

It's almost as if the entire ESG push has been one giant case of virtue signaling...

Along those lines, Exxon has been forced to apologize this week after one of its lobbyists was caught on camera saying that a carbon tax the company has been pushing for years is "unlikely to happen", according to Bloomberg.

The lobbyist was caught on video saying: “Nobody is going to propose a tax on all Americans. And the cynical side of me says, ‘Yeah we kind of know that.’ But it gives us a talking point. We can say well what is ExxonMobil for? Well we’re for a carbon tax.”

Exxon CEO Darren Woods came out and said the company was "deeply apologetic" about the comments after a Greenpeace investigator caught lobbyist Keith McCoy making the comments.

Woods said this week: “Comments made by the individuals in no way represent the company’s position on a variety of issues, including climate policy and our firm commitment that carbon pricing is important to addressing climate change.”

Woods continued: “We condemn the statements and are deeply apologetic for them, including comments regarding interactions with elected officials.”

“They are entirely inconsistent with the way we expect our people to conduct themselves. We were shocked by these interviews and stand by our commitments to working on finding solutions to climate change,” he concluded.

McCoy is also seen in the footage suggesting that Exxon had "joined shadow groups to work against some of the early efforts" of climate change. "There's nothing illgeal about that," he says on film.

While Bloomberg wasn't able to reach McCoy, a statement on his LinkedIn read: “I am deeply embarrassed by my comments and that I allowed myself to fall for Greenpeace’s deception. My statements clearly do not represent ExxonMobil’s positions on important public policy issues.”