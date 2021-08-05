FAA Slaps Boeing 737 Max With New Safety Directive For Faulty Control Switches

Since returning the Boeing 737 Max to the skies earlier this year, it seems like the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) discovers a new issue with the planes every month.

According to Reuters, the FAA issued a new safety directive Thursday for all 737 Max airplanes and other 737 variants to address a problem with decreased fire suppression capabilities.

The heart of the issue is the planes may have faulty electronic flow control of the air conditioning packs that exhaust air into the cargo from other areas. The directive prohibits operators from transporting cargo in the aircraft's belly unless the cargo is nonflammable and noncombustible.

The airworthiness directive impacts 2,204 planes worldwide and 633 registered in the US.

The Max has had its fair share of problems since returning to the skies with American Airways in late December and other airlines in early 2021.

Former employees of Boeing are still voicing their concern that the Max jet is "still not fixed" after it was grounded for two years following two deadly crashes that involved a malfunctioning flight control system.

In April, Boeing notified airlines that it had discovered new electrical issues. The company worked with FAA to address the problem.

Boeing put profits before people's lives to hide Max's flaws.

Meanwhile, a Max jet departed for China on Wednesday to conduct flight tests in the country, hoping the plane will gain approval in the important travel market.