Facebook Responds To Biden's "Demand" For Censorship

Just minutes after Democratic Party presidential candidate Joe Biden "demanded" that Facebook censor posts, the social media giant responded with what is a very strong statement of intent that will assuredly rile up the outrage mob.

Biden's campaign wrote in the New York Times no less to explain the former VP will be going on the offensive against Facebook:

“Real changes to Facebook’s policies for their platform and how they enforce them are necessary to protect against a repeat of the role that disinformation played in the 2016 election and that continues to threaten our democracy today,” said Bill Russo, a spokesman for the Biden campaign.

And Facebook responded extremely quickly...

We live in a democracy, where the elected officials decide the rules around campaigns. Two weeks ago the President of the United States issued an executive order directing Federal agencies to prevent social media sites from engaging in activities like fact-checking political statements.

This week, the Democratic candidate for President started a petition calling on us to do the exact opposite. Just as they have done with broadcast networks - where the US government prohibits rejecting politicians’ campaign ads - the people’s elected representatives should set the rules, and we will follow them. There is an election coming in November and we will protect political speech, even when we strongly disagree with it.

Ironically, as Biden raises his attacks on Zuckerberg et al., his campaign is increasingly turning to the site to reach voters with ads. In recent days, he spent $5 million in advertising on Facebook, surging past political ad spending by Mr. Trump, who has dominated Facebook throughout the campaign season.

“Biden is doing the right thing by pushing the platform to be more ethical and by not walking away from it, which is not realistic,” said Erik Smith, a former Democratic strategist and co-founder of Seven Letter, a crisis communications firm. “But he’s running a race against an opponent who has a 10-mile start on Facebook.”

It seems Zuck is implicitly saying "let the voters decide..."