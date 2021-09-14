Fauci Lied "Knowingly, Willfully And Brazenly": An Interview With Dr. Richard Ebright

Submitted by Quoth the Raven from QTR's "Fringe Finance" at http://quoththeraven.substack.com,

This is an interview with Dr. Richard Ebright, the Board of Governors Professor of Chemistry and Chemical Biology at Rutgers University and Laboratory Director at the Waksman Institute of Microbiology. Ebright received an A.B. summa cum laude in biology from Harvard University in 1981 and a Ph.D. in Microbiology and Molecular Genetics from Harvard University in 1987.

Ebright recently made national headlines when he responded to The Intercept’s FOIA dump of more than 900 documents showing that Dr. Anthony Fauci lied in front of Congress about the NIH funding gain-of-function research in Wuhan.

“The documents make it clear that assertions by the NIH Director, Francis Collins, and the NIAID Director, Anthony Fauci, that the NIH did not support gain-of-function research or potential pandemic pathogen enhancement at WIV are untruthful,” Ebright wrote about the Intercept data dump earlier this month.

Given his prestige, knowledge of the subject matter and willingness to criticize Dr. Fauci publicly despite residing in academia, I wanted to reach out to Dr. Ebright and get him to expound on his thoughts about Covid-19.

Here is my exclusive interview with Ebright.

Q: Hi, Richard. You’re recently well known for your comments regarding the Intercept FOIA request, claiming it was proof Dr. Fauci definitively lied about funding gain of function research. Do you personally believe this was a nefarious cover up or a warranted situation of Fauci trying to do the right thing by not bringing these details forward? A: It is plausible Fauci was unaware of the content of the EcoHealth/WIV grant proposals and progress reports before February 2020. But it is not plausible Fauci was unaware of the content of the EcoHealth/WIV proposals and progress reports after February 2020. Fauci lied - knowingly, willfully and brazenly - in his two exchanges with [Sen. Rand] Paul. Q: What realistic chance do you think Covid-19 was a DIRECT result of the EcoHealth alliance work? In other words, what are the odds NIH funding is DIRECTLY responsible for Covid? The NIH grant to EcoHealth/WIV funded high-risk surveillance research in Wuhan on bat SARS-related coronaviruses and high-risk gain-of-function research in Wuhan on bat SARS-related coronaviruses. It is possible that SARS-CoV-2 entered humans through infection of a field-worker or laboratory worker performing these high-risk research activities ("research-related spillover hypothesis"). However, it also is possible hat SARS-CoV-2 entered humans through a natural accident ("natural spillover hypothesis"). All available scientific or other secure data are fully consistent with both research-related spillover and with natural spillover. No available scientific or other secure data enable assigning relative probabilities to research-related spillover or natural spillover. Q: What you are thoughts on the efficacy and use of vaccines? Are they as effective as we are making them out to be and should we be pushing them for everybody (including kids) as we are doing?



The COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective. Vaccine mandates are appropriate and urgently needed. Vaccination of children of age 4-11 is appropriate and urgently needed.



Q: Why do you think the topic of natural immunity isn’t being broached or talked about widely? Is natural immunity more robust than immunity from the vaccine? The available evidence - both based on levels of neutralizing antibodies, and based on rates of infection - indicates that the vaccines provide at least equal, and likely greater, protection than prior infection.



Most concerning, a significant fraction of unvaccinated but previously infected persons (persons who have not been vaccinated but who had tested positive, in PCR tests, for COVID-19 in 2020-2021) have no detactable of neutralizaing antibodies.



(You can read the rest of this interview at QTR's "Fringe Finance" blog here and you can find more on Dr. Ebright’s resume here.)

