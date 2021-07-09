FBI Agent Sues For Sexual Harassment After Co-Worker Texts Her A Photo Of A "Rainbow Colored Sex Toy"

An FBI agent in Las Vegas has filed a lawsuit that she was subjected to "repeated sexual harassment" at the Bureau's office, including harassment from a supervior who allegedly once texted her a photo of a rainbow-colored sex toy.

The lawsuit, reported on by the NY Post, was filed last week by FBI Supervisory Special Agent Karen Veltri. Veltri said she was retaliated against for reporting the ongoing sexual abuse to several regulatory agencies.

Veltri reported the harassment to FBI Director Christopher Wray via email, the suit notes, after being subjected to it beginning in November 2019, when she transferred from Newark and Washington to Las Vegas.

The agent claimed that her boss, Assistant Special Agent in Charge Francis Cucinotta, also "tried to have a sexual relationship" with her and made "several inappropriate comments".

“I’m sure you know all about the bases, but I’m talking about ground balls,” Cucinotta once texted her, allegedly making a nod toward a sexual innuendo. Cucinotta also once allegedly told her she should wear her hair down more often after she did so one day at the office.

Veltri complained to Supervisory Special Agent Robert Bennett about the harassment, the suit says. Instead of helping, she claims Bennett also subjected her to harassment.

“On November 20, 2020, Bennett sent Plaintiff in a text message on her bureau-issued cell phone, a photograph with a rainbow-colored dildo between his legs,” the lawsuit said, before writing “My Dick pic!!!!!” underneath the photo.

Bennett also allegedly sent her another message days later saying he was looking for "Bieber dick pics". He also texted her about his alcohol abuse and weapons he owned, the suit alleges.

“I’m out hanging with my buddy Chris had a good time at the Super Bowl party but I’m obviously f–king drunk so I won’t be in til noon or one,” he once texted Veltri. “I just don’t wanna bulls–t you I’m drunk as f–k and I need til noon or one to sober up to show up so handle s–t for me.”

Despite Veltri reporting the harassment to the bureau’s Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, she said no action was taken.