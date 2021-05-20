"That F*cking Lunatic": New Book Reveals Obama's 'Candid' Thoughts About President Trump

A new book called "Battle for the Soul: Inside the Democrats’ Campaigns to Defeat Donald Trump" by Edward-Isaac Dovere, a staff writer at the Atlantic, offers an inside look at what Barack Obama really thought about Donald Trump heading into the 2020 election.

Obama, who had mostly remained publicly cordial with Trump after handing over the presidency to him in 2016 was, behind the scenes, being "candid" with his donors and advisers, the book says.

This meant reportedly calling Trump a “madman”, a “racist, sexist pig”, “that fucking lunatic” and a “corrupt motherfucker”, according to The Guardian, who obtained a copy of the book that is set to be published next week.

The book also says that Obama preferred Trump to Cruz as President, because "Trump was nowhere near as clever as the hard-right Texas senator". Then, Trump won, prompting outrage from Obama, who reportedly said: “He’s a madman.”

Dovere also reported Obama as saying "I didn’t think it would be this bad" and "I didn’t think we’d have a racist, sexist pig."

This was mixed in with the occasional comment calling Trump "that fucking lunatic".

Upon news breaking that Trump was speaking to foreign leaders, including Vladimir Putin, Obama reportedly said: “‘That corrupt motherfucker."

Conversely, Trump's distaste for Obama is also well known, with the 45th President suggesting on more than one occasion that Obama's incompetence was the sole reason he ran for President. Trump's skepticism of Obama dates back to controversy he drummed up about the 44th President's birth certificate after he won the presidency.

The book's author, Dovere, has been known for his "candid" reporting, including once reporting that first lady Jill Biden suggest Kamala Harris "go fuck herself" after attacking President Biden during the Democratic Primaries.

Sounds like one big happy political family.