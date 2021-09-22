Fed Doubles Reverse Repo Counterparty Limit To $160 Billion

As we previewed back in August when we said that the Fed may soon have to raise reverse repo limits, with usage on the Fed's facility rising every day, moments after we learned that the Reverse repo hit a new all time high of $1.283 trillion, the Fed announced that it would double its reverse repo counterparty rate from $80 billion to $160 billion as the large counterparties are now hitting the limit on how much repos they can park at the Fed.

This is what the NY Fed published alongside the Fed statement:

The Federal Open Market Committee directed the Open Market Trading Desk at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York to conduct overnight reverse repurchase agreement (ON RRP) operations with a per-counterparty limit of $160 billion per day, effective September 23, 2021. The increase in the per-counterparty limit from the current level of $80 billion per day helps ensure that the ON RRP facility continues to support effective policy implementation. All other ON RRP operation parameters remain the same.

And with this, the runway to our year end target of roughly $2 trillion or more in reverse repo usage has been cleared.