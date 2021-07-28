Fed Launches Foreign, Domestic Standing Repo Facilities

As was heavily hinted at in the June FOMC Minutes, moments ago in addition to its slightly dovish FOMC statement, the NY Fed unveiled that at long last it was establishing two standing repo facilities: one for domestic counterparties, and one for foreign and international monetary authorities (FIMA repo facility).

The domestic Standing Repo Facility will have a minimum bid rate of 0.25 percent and with an aggregate operation limit of $500 billion, and will be cleared and settled on the tri-party repo platform. This is largely a replica of the existing repo facility.

More importantly, the Fed is also launching an foreign overnight repo facility which will offer overnight repo at a rate of 0.25% to foreign central bank and international accounts against their holdings of Treasury securities maintained in custody at the New York Fed, subject to a per-counterparty limit of $60 billion.

As the NY Fed adds, these facilities will serve as backstops in money markets to support the effective implementation of monetary policy and smooth market functioning. In other words, going forward any institutions that face a funding shortage can pledge whatever collateral they have with the Fed and receive liquidity instantly. This should substantially eliminate the risk of significant dollar funding crises in the future.

More details from the New York Fed: