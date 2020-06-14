"The Fed Owns This Frail Bubble" - Doug Noland Blasts This "Disastrous Mania"

Via John Rubino's DollarCollapse.com,

Credit Bubble Bulletin’s Doug Noland saves the rest of us a lot of time by digging through the Fed’s quarterly financial reports and presenting the results in an understandable form.

These reports are always terrifying, but Q1 2020 is in a class of its own.

Here, mostly in Noland’s words, are some of the highlights of what may go down as the single most outrageous three months in financial history (at least until the current quarter’s numbers are published):

Total Non-Financial Debt (NFD) surged a nominal $1.597 TN during the first quarter ($6.379 TN seasonally-adjusted and annualized) to $54.325 TN. This was the strongest quarter of NFD growth on record, surpassing full-year NFD expansions for the years 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2013. Non financial debt is now up $20.857 TN, or 59%, since the end of 2008. As a percentage of GDP it is a record 260%, compared to previous cycle peaks of 226% (Q4 ‘07) and 183% (Q4 ’99). Financial Sector borrowings jumped $963 billion during Q1, surpassing the previous record $656 billion from Q3 ’07. Total Credit (Non-Financial, Financial and Foreign) surged a nominal $2.391 TN for the quarter to $77.861 TN, surpassing previous record growth from Q1 ‘04 ($1.512 TN). At 102% of GDP, US government debt is the highest since World War II, Combined outstanding Treasury and Agency (i.e., Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac mortgage paper) Securities surged $840 billion during Q1 to a record $29.289 TN, or 137% of GDP. Noland calls this “a replay of the ‘alchemy of Wall Street finance’ dynamic from the mortgage finance Bubble period. Endless “AAA” debt securities these days transform increasingly risky end-of-cycle Credit into perceived money-like, safe and liquid instruments (experiencing insatiable demand).”

Noland concludes: