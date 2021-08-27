Fire Rips Through Massive Chinese Residential Skyscraper

A high-rise apartment building in Dalian, a city in Northeast China's Liaoning Province, is engulfed in flames. Around 1030 ET, images and video began populating on social media about the building fire.

According to media report, the building is called Kaixuan International Building and has a unique shape with a middle structure that connects two towers (it was not immediately clear if the building belongs to that other conflagration, Evergrande). The tower complex reportedly houses 818 people in 419 condos. Footage from a distance shows the building's middle section, and the left tower is ablaze.

A high rise building in #Dalian, northeast #China’s Liaoning Province, in on fire. Rescue work is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/sCzuyvW8TG — Shanghai Daily (@shanghaidaily) August 27, 2021

State-run media outlet the Global Times tweeted, "no casualties have been reported yet. The cause of the fire is under investigation." A video attached to the tweet shows debris falling off the building.

A fire has broken out at a high-rise building in Dalian, NE. China’s Liaoning Province. No casualties have been reported yet. The cause of the fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/YF6lCNgF6O — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) August 27, 2021

A courageous firefighter can be seen on top of the building, attempting to extinguish the blaze in the middle section of the building.

More footage of the fire:

The cause of the fire remains unknown, although it is notable that so far the building hasn't spontaneously collapsed as was the case in some other high-profile skyscraper infernos.

*This story is still developing