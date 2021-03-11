print-icon

Firefighters Respond To Fire At Tesla Fremont Factory 

by Tyler Durden
Thursday, Mar 11, 2021 - 20:35

The Fremont Fire Department responded to a fire at the Tesla plant in Fremont, California, on Thursday, reported local news station KRON4

Reports indicate there was a "heavy column of smoke coming from the north end of the factory that is currently under construction. It has since been learned the fire is located at one of the two Giga Press machines," said Drive Tesla

KTVU News had a live news feed of the incident. 

At this time, there are no reports of injuries. 

