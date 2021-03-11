Firefighters Respond To Fire At Tesla Fremont Factory 

The Fremont Fire Department responded to a fire at the Tesla plant in Fremont, California, on Thursday, reported local news station KRON4.

Reports indicate there was a "heavy column of smoke coming from the north end of the factory that is currently under construction. It has since been learned the fire is located at one of the two Giga Press machines," said Drive Tesla.

KTVU News had a live news feed of the incident.

Firefighters are responding to a fire at the Tesla Fremont Factory https://t.co/jZI5JZrXnV — KTVU (@KTVU) March 12, 2021

At this time, there are no reports of injuries.