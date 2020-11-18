For The First Time, Wall Street Admits That "Civil Unrest" Could Crash Markets

Earlier today, we reported that sentiment in the latest Bank of America Fund Manager survey was so bullish, even survey organizer, BofA Chief Investment Officer Michael Hartnett, said it's time to turn bearish for the near-term and "sell the vaccine" because Wall Street has gone "full bull":

The most bullish Fund Manager Survey (FMS) of 2020 on the back of vaccine, election, macro; Nov FMS shows a big drop in cash, 20-year high in GDP expectations, big jump in equity, small cap & EM exposure; reopening rotation can continue in Q4 but we say "sell the vaccine" in coming weeks/months as we think we're close to "full bull".

Yet while there were several other observations in the survey (the full report can be found here), all of which confirmed what we had previously seen in the latest AAII survey, namely that virtually every trader is now super bullish...

... what caught our attention was not among the list of euphoric superlatives, but was hidden deep inside the risk factors.

We are referring to what the survey respondents defined as the biggest threat: while at the top, for the 8th consecutive month, covid was seen as the biggest "tail risk"...

... what we found remarkable is that after "tech bubble" in 2nd place in the list of biggest tail risks, "Civil Unrest" suddenly popped into 3rd place, after not being cited as a notable risk in any of the previous BofA surveys.

So what's going on here, is Wall Street really starting to worry about what we first said back in 2010 - much to Time Magazine's mockery - that the Fed's disastrous policies would eventually push US society to armed conflict and/or to civil war. While it may be easy to dismiss such fears as hyperbolic, consider what otherwise level-headed Bloomberg macro commentator (and former Lehman trader) Mark Cudmore wrote overnight in his latest lament that markets are so broken, that in the end it will all "end in tears", either in the form of collapse of fiat currency or through "political revolution", read armed conflict.

Which brings us back to square one. Because in a world where a handful of traders are the most bullish they have been in 20 years while the living standards of tens of millions of Americans are absolutely dismal with the economy on the verge of yet another depression-causing shutdown, the flashbacks to the days just before the French Revolution are all too real.

We leave you with Cudmore's full dystopian comment on what comes next: