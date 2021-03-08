"This Is F**king Crazy" - US Equities Whipsaw Dramatically At Cash Open

After a dramatically exuberant post-stimulus-bill-vote spike at Sunday night's futures open, stocks sank all night through Asia until Europe opened and the buying began.

But that nothing to the chaos that was unleashed as the cash market opened with an instant puke across all markets met by an even more dramatic panic-buying episode almost immediately...

Small Caps spiked 1.5% in minutes on no news whatsoever. TSLA was indicative of the market's moves...

As one veteran trader exclaimed on a particularly frantic call this morning "this is f**king crazy... the whole market is trading like WSB penny stock..."

And as stocks surge, bonds have barely budged...

The big question now is - will we see a reversal at the European close?