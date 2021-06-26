Fla. Gov DeSantis Explains 'Sister Building' Of Collapsed Miami Condo Tower Could Be Evacuated

In the wake of the collapse of Champlain Towers South condominium complex in Surfside, Florida, officials Saturday morning are weighing the option to evacuate its sister building, Champlain Towers North.

The Champlain North tower is located about a block away from South Tower, which collapsed early Thursday morning.

Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis told reporters Saturday morning that he has spoken with Surfside Mayor Charles Burkettabout about evacuating Champlain Towers South. He states the sister building "was built at the same time and with the same designer."

DeSantis said there are no indications that the sister building is experiencing structural issues but said "given the similarities," local officials might evacuate the building out of precaution.

He said it's up to the mayor to make the call on the announcement, and it could come as soon as this afternoon.

“I know they are considering potentially evacuating them.”



Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis explains that a ‘sister building’ to the one that collapsed in Miami could be evacuated.



Get more on this story: https://t.co/ZxDVxPtZ0G pic.twitter.com/Sa1Orn2sV5 — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 26, 2021

In a separate interview, Burkett told CNN: "I've recommended that that building be evacuated pending a thorough structural investigation."

"Because I don't think people need to live with the possibility, or the thought that their" building may collapse, he added. "It had the same developer, it probably had the same materials, they probably had the same plans, and people are asking me is the building safe, and I can't tell them it is safe," he said.

This morning, we've outlined two studies that were completed on the Champlain Towers South, one that said the land under the complex was sinking in the 1990s. The other pointed out 'major structure damage' was observed in the underground parking garage a couple of years ago.

Earlier, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said all buildings over 40 years old would undergo an "immediate" audit on their structural well-being.

Miami-Dade County will "immediately" commence an audit of all buildings aged 40+, Mayor Daniella Cava says. The collapsed condo in Surfside, Florida was in the midst of a state-mandated recertification assessment for 40-year-old buildings. pic.twitter.com/sCnDT0DLmX — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 26, 2021

None of this good news for the local real estate market, where homeowners might panic sell their condos due to so much uncertainty about the land underneath them, another building collapse, and higher homeowners association fees if their building has to be fixed because it's not up to code.