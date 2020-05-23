Flynn Judge Outsources High-Profile Lawyer To Explain Why He Won't Dismiss Case

The Obama-appointed activist judge holding up the dismissal of the Michael Flynn case can't be bothered - or simply doesn't have the skillset required, to defend his decision not to grant the Justice Department's request to drop the case, according to the Washington Post.

In a reminder that the 'swamp' has many tentacles, the Post (tentacle-ception) reports that District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan has retained Beth Wilkinson to represent him after the U.S. District Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia ordered him to explain what on God's green earth he's up to, after refusing to grant the DOJ's request to drop the Flynn case in light of evidence revealing that the FBI obtained a guilty plea as part of a scheme to entrap the former Trump Director of National Intelligence.

Certainly an odd development. Theres no reason Sullivan can't respond to appeals court order himself.



WapPo:

"A federal judge doesn’t typically hire private counsel to respond to an appeals court"



Unsure if the appeals court will allow this.



Full story:https://t.co/70chy4CKsZ — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) May 23, 2020

According to the report, "The U.S. District Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit is now examining the judge’s actions and the larger case against Flynn after lawyers for President Trump’s former national security adviser asked the court to force Sullivan to toss Flynn’s guilty plea."

Wilkinson, known for her top-notch legal skills and get-results style, is expected to file a notice with the court in the coming week about representing the judge. She declined to comment when reached Friday evening. Sullivan also declined to comment through his office. A federal judge doesn’t typically hire private counsel to respond to an appeals court, and yet so much about Flynn’s case has been a departure from the norm. A defendant doesn’t normally plead guilty under oath and then try to withdraw that admission, as Flynn did. The Justice Department almost never drops a case once it has essentially won a conviction, a signed guilty plea, as Attorney General William P. Barr ordered earlier this month. -Washington Post

Wilkinson notably represented Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh amid accusations of sexual assault during his nomination, as well as a Clinton lawyer during the investigation into whether she mishandled classified information by using a home-brew server.

Apparently, Sullivan needs Wiklinson's help to explain what he's up to - and why he isn't simply the deep state's bitch.