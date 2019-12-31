Ford Says Reservations For Its Electric Mustang Mach-E Are Full

Ford issued a press release on Monday detailing how reservations for the Mustang Mach-E "are officially full."

The statement read, "other models like the Premium edition and the GT are still available for pre-order."

The US automaker debuted the new electric Mustang last month and began taking a $500 refundable reservation.

Ford didn't mention how many reservations it took but noted key choices consumers made in their pre-orders:

2021 Mustang Mach-E First Edition reservations are full

Carbonized Gray is the most popular choice with 38% choosing it, with Grabber Blue Metallic 35% and Rapid Red 27%

More than 80% of US customers are reserving Mach-E with an Extended Range Battery

About 55% are opting for all-wheel drive

Almost 30% of US customers are choosing the Mach-E GT

More than a quarter of all reservations are coming from California

Prices for the Mach-E start at around $45,000 and can range up to $60,000 for the Mach-E GT Performance Edition. The price is in range with Tesla's Model 3 and Model Y.

The Mach-E GT has an estimated 459 horsepower from two electric motors. It can do zero to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds, a time similar to the Model 3.

As far as range, the Mach-E comes with a standard 240 miles, but long-range models can be extended up to 300 miles.

Ford executives recently said that an all-electric version of the F-150 pickup truck is currently in development and could be released in 2021.