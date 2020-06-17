Ford has picked a rather unusual day to debut the new Bronco SUV -- July 9, which is O.J. Simpson's 73rd birthday.

The former football star was infamously involved in a 1994 slow-speed police chase in a white 1993 Bronco on the Los Angeles freeway (the chase was viewed on national TV by tens of millions of people), following the slayings of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend, Ronald Goldman. He was acquitted of the murders the following year.

O.J.'s 1994 police chase in a Bronco (left); New Bronco (right)

Ford spokesman Mike Levine told NBC News that the new Bronco's debut is "a pure coincidence."

Ford was expected to unveil the SUV earlier this year but was canceled because of the virus pandemic.

The Bronco was dropped in 1996, two years after the police chase, and Ford then introduced the Explorer line of SUVs.

Simpson is a big fan of tweeting. He usually records selfies of himself talking about politics and or sports while on the golf course -- has yet to respond to the debut of the Bronco on his birthday.

Here's how Twitter users reacted:

