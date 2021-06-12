Ford's Electric F-150 Lightning Reservations Pass 100,000

While Tesla's Cybertruck was revealed far in advance of Ford's F-150 Lightning electric pickup, the Lightning has several things going for it.

First, it actually appears to exist, and is planned to roll off the assembly line in Spring 2022 - unlike the Cybertruck, the current status of which is up in the air. Second, the Ford F-150 Lightning now has 100,000 reservations in just the 3 short weeks since its introduction.

Emma Bergg, Ford spokeswoman, told the Detroit Free Press on Thursday: "We're super excited about the demand. Reservations are getting added all the time."

The Lightning was released 3 weeks ago and packs 563 horsepower and 775 lb.-ft. of torque. In the first 48 hours after its release, the company received 44,500 pre-orders. President Biden was at the truck's release last month and even gave the Lightning a test drive and some free press. "This sucker is quick," Biden said, after taking off in the truck on a closed course.

By comparison, since 2019, Tesla's Cybertruck has accumulated over 1 million reservations.

Tesla's official website doesn't denote an expected delivery date. As of May, it was expected that the Cybertruck would begin production in "late 2021".

Ford, meanwhile, is taking $100 refundable deposits for the Lightning and the truck starts at $39,974.