Ford's Mustang Mach-E Wins Car And Driver's 2021 EV Of The Year In Glowing Review That Lambastes Tesla

At the same time Elon Musk fumbles to deliver a Full-Self Driving beta that was due out weeks ago for his Teslas, Ford's EVs are starting to rack up critical acclaim.

In an absolutely glowing writeup by Car and Driver, Ford's Mustang Mach-E was recently named 2021 EV of the year. The review also takes shots at Tesla, stating that the Mach-E improves on many features that Tesla first offered.

"If an automaker wanted to convert people from EV skeptics to EV evangelists, it's hard to imagine a better vehicle for the job than the Ford Mustang Mach-E," the review starts by saying.

It continues: "The Mach-E has the range and charging speed to wave off the most common EV criticisms, and thanks to Electrify America's recent work, there's a nationwide charging network that makes long interstate trips not just possible but tolerable."

The review then says that "Best of all, the Mach-E is fun." Car and Driver gushes: "It moves us past the argument that we should drive EVs because they're better for the environment and proposes a simpler, more fundamental truth: EVs can be as rewarding to drive as their gas counterparts. The Mach-E strikes a sweet balance between practical and visceral, landing in the space where Mazda often operates. Ford has built an EV that's suited to kid-hauling duty, Costco runs, and daily commutes but that doesn't strip the soul out of driving."

Car and Driver raves about the Mach E's handling, saying the "family crossover is surprisingly neutral if you push the speed in corners, and quick steering places the Mach-E exactly where you want it". The review also compliments the space inside the vehicle: "Back-seat space is generous, and the deep cargo hold is roomy despite the fastback roofline."

And then, the coup de grace: the review notes that Ford "borrowed" ideas from Tesla and improved on them, noting that Tesla resorts to "gimmicks" and "cost cutting measures":

Ford clearly borrowed a few ideas from Tesla: panoramic fixed-glass roof, unconventional door handles, vertically oriented center display. While these highlights aren't particularly original, Ford managed to make the cabin design feel fresh without resorting to gimmicks or trying to pass off cost-cutting meas­ures as innovation the way Tesla does.

The review also lambastes the learning curve necessary to drive a Model Y: "And unlike in, say, a Model Y, there's no learning curve for driving a Mach-E. The gear selector doesn't double as the cruise-control switch, like it does in Teslas."

Finally, it takes a shot at Tesla building its cars in tents, stating:

At long last, an automaker has given us an EV that competes head to head with Tesla on design, performance, price, and range, and it neither looks nor feels like it was built in a tent.

At around the same time Car and Driver was likely delivering its trophy to Ford, Elon Musk was seen sulking and lamenting about how hard the Full-Self Driving promises he has been making to customers for the last 5 years have been to fulfill.

“Haha, FSD 9 beta is shipping soon, I swear!" Musk tried to reassure his fans by saying last week, before offering up a slate of excuses. "Generalized self-driving is a hard problem, as it requires solving a large part of real-world AI. I didn’t expect it to be so hard, but the difficulty is obvious in retrospect. Nothing has more degrees of freedom than reality,” Musk wrote.

We're guessing the Model S Plaid - recently most well known for rolling down the street engulfed in flames before exploding in a Philadelphia suburb - won't be winning any such awards anytime soon.

You can read the full Mach E review here.