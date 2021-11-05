Forward Misguidance From Central Banks Is A Volatility Gift

By Simon Flint, Bloomberg Markets Live commentator and former head of FX research at Merrill and Nomura

The Bank of England meeting was not just a game changer for sterling assets.

Coupled with the RBA’s decision, it weakened faith in central bank communications, demonstrated different reaction-functions to market pressure, elevates the importance of data, and could lead to higher volatility. The U.S. dollar may be selectively well-positioned to benefit.

The past week has taught us: