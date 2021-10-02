German Wind Turbine Mysteriously Collapses One Day Before It Was Supposed To Officially Be Inaugurated

A massive wind turbine in the town of Haltern, Germany, collapsed just hours before it was set to be inaugurated this week.

The huge alternative energy device sported rotor blades at a height of 784 feet, according to a report by AP. It fell over, without warning, late on Wednesday this week.

The turbine was supposed to be officially launched the next day and had been hooked up to the power grid for over six months.

It's part of a larger effort in Germany to use renewable energy while the country attempts to transition not only away from fossil fuels, but away from nuclear.

Recall, Friday morning we wrote about a recently penned letter from professors from Oxford, Harvard and American University alongside a group of environmentalists, encouraging Germany to postpone their exit from nuclear power.

Noting that many Germans aren't happy with the job politicians are doing addressing climate change, the letter notes that Germany's "emissions are rising sharply again, at a time when they need to be falling fast".

Emissions in 2021 "are forecast to stand at only 37 per cent below the 1990 baseline level, still 3 per cent short of the 2020 target of a 40 per cent reduction (which has in effect been missed)," the letter says.

The country's next goal of a 65% cut by 2030 is in "serious jeopardy", it argues. The letter then notes that Germany "is not taking full advantage of all possibilities" and that it is shutting down nuclear reactors two decades ahead of when it needs to. These nuclear reactors produce "8 gigawatts of low-carbon power generation, presently meeting 10 per cent of national daytime demand". The letter urges the postponement of shutting down these reactors, as other types of renewables come online in the interim. The letter forcefully concluded: There is still time to set matters straight. Germany could yet alter course and adjust its order of priority to exit coal before nuclear. All it would take is the stroke of a pen to reinstate the former life extensions, agreed in 2010, to the plants to between 2030 and 2036. Is any politician brave enough to implement this concrete change that would unequivocally make a positive impact upon emissions, at what is a critical moment in the climate crisis? This emergency action — a postponement of the nuclear exit, not a cancellation — would rightfully earn the respect of the younger generation.

Sabotage was said not to be suspected with the wind turbine.