German Wind Turbine Mysteriously Collapses One Day Before It Was Supposed To Officially Be Inaugurated
A massive wind turbine in the town of Haltern, Germany, collapsed just hours before it was set to be inaugurated this week.
The huge alternative energy device sported rotor blades at a height of 784 feet, according to a report by AP. It fell over, without warning, late on Wednesday this week.
The turbine was supposed to be officially launched the next day and had been hooked up to the power grid for over six months.
It's part of a larger effort in Germany to use renewable energy while the country attempts to transition not only away from fossil fuels, but away from nuclear.
Recall, Friday morning we wrote about a recently penned letter from professors from Oxford, Harvard and American University alongside a group of environmentalists, encouraging Germany to postpone their exit from nuclear power.
Noting that many Germans aren't happy with the job politicians are doing addressing climate change, the letter notes that Germany's "emissions are rising sharply again, at a time when they need to be falling fast".
Emissions in 2021 "are forecast to stand at only 37 per cent below the 1990 baseline level, still 3 per cent short of the 2020 target of a 40 per cent reduction (which has in effect been missed)," the letter says.
Sabotage was said not to be suspected with the wind turbine.