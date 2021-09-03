Germany Interior Minister Warns Of New Wave Of Migrants Incentivized To Reach Europe

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

Germany’s interior minister has warned that putting a number on the amount of Afghan refugees Europe should accept will incentivize more waves of migrants to attempt to reach the continent.

Following the Taliban’s takeover of the country, untold numbers of economic migrants are trying to blend in with genuine refugees in an effort to reach the welfare havens of Europe.

The UK even announced that it wouldn’t be checking identity documents of Afghans entering the country despite the glaring security risk that such a policy entails.

While British authorities have pledged to settle at least 20,000 “refugees,” despite record numbers of migrants already arriving illegally on boats, EU countries have been more careful in avoiding putting a figure on how many they will take in.

Horst Seehofer, Germany’s interior minister, warns that signaling borders are open once again will act as an incentive for large numbers of migrants to flood into Europe.

“I don’t think it’s wise if we talk about numbers here, because numbers obviously trigger a pull effect and we don’t want that,” he said.

The previous refugee crisis, which saw over a million migrants from North Africa and the Middle East flood into Europe, led directly to huge spikes in violent crime, sexual assaults and numerous mass casualty terror attacks carried out by jihadists who exploited the refugee wave to enter European countries.

Given the debacle that happened in 2015, the prospect of Germany accepting a significant number of refugees is unlikely to be welcomed by conservative voters ahead of a national election on September 26.

Angela Merkel has said that Germany will help resettle between 10,000 and 40,000 Afghans who have family ties to Germany or worked with German military or aid organizations.

When humanitarian development worker Sybille Schnehage asked Afghan migrants why they didn’t go to nearer Muslim countries like Saudi Arabia, most of them responded by saying, “No – Germany is better.”

As we previously highlighted, a top diplomat in Kabul warned that “not even tanks” can stop a potentially large wave of Afghan refugees heading to the continent.

A report by the Center for Strategic and International Studies also cautioned that the 2021 Afghan refugee crisis could make the 2015 refugee crisis look like a “geopolitical walk in the park” in comparison.

