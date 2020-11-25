Global Stocks Set For Best Month Ever As Dollar Dumps Near 3-Year Lows

With just a few days (of illiquid markets) to go, global stocks (MSCI World) is set for its greatest monthly return ever...

Source: Bloomberg

As the dollar dumps to its weakest against its fiat peers since April 2018...

Source: Bloomberg

Small Caps are outperforming this week (continuing an enormous month); Nasdaq is lagging but still up 2% this week...

The Dow is also having its best month since Jan 1987...

Source: Bloomberg

Which sent "Extreme" greed to "Extremer" greed...

Source: CNN

This is easy!!

Small Caps have dominated mega-tech this month... but did they stumble at resistance?

Source: Bloomberg

Energy stocks gave a little back today but remain up yuuuge in November. Utes are the laggards but are also up on the month...

Source: Bloomberg

Momentum staged a very small comeback relative to value today, but it's been an ugly month...

Source: Bloomberg

Treasury yields fell today but remain modestly higher on the week (2y unch, 30Y +8bps)...

Source: Bloomberg

Bitcoin was modestly lower on the day, back below $19,000, but still up large on the week...

Source: Bloomberg

Its been an ugly month for PMs as copper and crude exploded higher... hope!

Source: Bloomberg

Gold futs managed to bounce off their 200DMA and back above the $1800 level...

WTI surged back to almost $46 today - its highest in 8 months...

Finally, we note that investors should really be giving thanks to just one 'thing' this holiday... Global Central Banks!!

Source: Bloomberg

The best month ever for global stocks on the back of $14 trillion in global liquidity pukage for the last few months.

And you should probably ignore this too...

Source: Bloomberg

Oh and Maradonna died... I guess the 'hand of god' finally caught up with him.

Have a great Thanksgiving.