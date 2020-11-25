Global Stocks Set For Best Month Ever As Dollar Dumps Near 3-Year Lows

With just a few days (of illiquid markets) to go, global stocks (MSCI World) is set for its greatest monthly return ever...
Source: Bloomberg
As the dollar dumps to its weakest against its fiat peers since April 2018...
Source: Bloomberg
Small Caps are outperforming this week (continuing an enormous month); Nasdaq is lagging but still up 2% this week...
The Dow is also having its best month since Jan 1987...
Source: Bloomberg
Which sent "Extreme" greed to "Extremer" greed...
This is easy!!
Small Caps have dominated mega-tech this month... but did they stumble at resistance?
Source: Bloomberg
Energy stocks gave a little back today but remain up yuuuge in November. Utes are the laggards but are also up on the month...
Source: Bloomberg
Momentum staged a very small comeback relative to value today, but it's been an ugly month...
Source: Bloomberg
Treasury yields fell today but remain modestly higher on the week (2y unch, 30Y +8bps)...
Source: Bloomberg
Bitcoin was modestly lower on the day, back below $19,000, but still up large on the week...
Source: Bloomberg
Its been an ugly month for PMs as copper and crude exploded higher... hope!
Source: Bloomberg
Gold futs managed to bounce off their 200DMA and back above the $1800 level...
WTI surged back to almost $46 today - its highest in 8 months...
Finally, we note that investors should really be giving thanks to just one 'thing' this holiday... Global Central Banks!!
Source: Bloomberg
The best month ever for global stocks on the back of $14 trillion in global liquidity pukage for the last few months.
And you should probably ignore this too...
Source: Bloomberg
Oh and Maradonna died... I guess the 'hand of god' finally caught up with him.
Have a great Thanksgiving.