Gold & Crypto Jump As Dollar, Bonds, & Stocks Dump After Big Jobs Miss

The dismally disappointing payrolls print has prompted some serious kneejerk moves in the market.

Time to recalibrate algos to "bad news is great news" again — zerohedge (@zerohedge) September 3, 2021

The dollar dumped (taper pushed off?)...

Gold spiked (more spending to save the world?)...

Crypto rallied...

Stocks chopped initially then dumped (long weekend to carry risk and recovery narrative shattered)...

And Treasury yields plunged initially only to reverse hard and spike higher (yields down on weak payrolls but surge on soaring wage inflation)...

Taper off?