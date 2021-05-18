Gold Gains As Dollar Goes Red For 2021, Nears Lowest Since 2014

The USDollar index's recent acceleration lower has pushed it into the red for 2021, erasing the 3% surge seen in the first few months of the year...

Source: Bloomberg

As Bloomberg notes, the recent weakness came after Fed officials reiterated (vehemently) on Monday that they see recent price pressures as transitory and intend to keep policy accommodative for some time to come. Meanwhile, investors are brushing off fears that the new Indian virus variant could threaten reopening drives in the U.K. and Europe, while a surge in raw materials from iron to oil and copper has buoyed commodity-linked currencies.

“Global growth should broaden, and the vaccine and growth laggards should bounce back,” said Deutsche Bank AG strategists George Saravelos and Shreyas Gopal. “This should be conducive to a return of broader USD weakness, and we see European currencies as the prime beneficiaries.”

But all of this has pushed the dollar down to a critical support level, near its weakest since 2014...

Source: Bloomberg

And the dollar's recent slide has reignited interest in gold (as bitcoin comes under pressure)...

Of course, the only thing that can stop the dollar's demise is Goldman going short again...

Dollar Tumbles After Goldman Closes Short USD Reco https://t.co/WWX9IKdhYY — zerohedge (@zerohedge) April 5, 2021

Still this trend is definitely not your friend if you're a dollar-based consumer/investor...

And finally, don't forget that the dollar's status as the dominant global reserve currency has dropped to a 25 year low...

Source

Remember, nothing lasts forever...

As Craig Hemke recentlky noted, The Fed is powerless to 'fix' any of this (even if it should want to) as it is stuck and is fearful of rising rates with massive U.S. debt. Hemke contends, “The Fed cannot allow the bond market to sell off because that would translate to higher interest rates. We are already at $30 trillion in a federal budget deficit . . . and they are averaging 1.5%. So, they are paying $450 billion in interest alone. If that goes to 3%, they are paying $900 billion. If that goes to 4.5%, they are paying $1.3 trillion. The whole budget deficit has already exploded, and there is no turning back. . . . You saw the CPI at 4.25 %. Who in their right mind is going to buy a Treasury note at 1.65%? They will guarantee themselves a loss of purchasing power of 2.5%. . . . The Fed is promising that the inflation rate is going to come down, and it will be ‘transitory.’ I say it’s not ‘transitory.’ We have $3 trillion in deficit spending this year already, and it’s only going to get worse. We are on the path of Modern Monetary Theory (MMT), and the Treasury issues the bonds and the Fed just buys the bonds. . . . This creates a very favorable environment for owning physical gold and physical silver even with the phony baloney pricing scheme of futures contracts.”