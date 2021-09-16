Gold Is Getting Monkeyhammered As Dollar & Bond Yields Spike

This morning's better-than-expected retail sales data and worse-than-expected labor market data has sparked some significant moves away from stocks.

The dollar is roaring higher - tagging high stops from last week (is good retail sales news hawkish for Fed taper?)...

Bond yields are spiking along with it - similar theme as they run stops on hawkish taper context...

And as the dollar spikes, gold is getting clubbed like a baby seal...

And finally, stocks initial surge on the 'good news' has faded into the red...

...taper tantrum-ette?