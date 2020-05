Yesterday saw the dollar, yuan, and gold all pushed lower - an unusual event - but this morning the threesome is more chaotic.

Chinese Yuan is extending last night's losses...

The Dollar has roundtripped from early weakness to unchanged...

Gold is getting hammered lower on heavy volume (as futures contracts roll)...

And Silver is outperforming, pushing the gold-silver ratio back below 100x...

And gold in yuan back into its recent range...

Something is going on behind the scenes.