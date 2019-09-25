Gold Plunges On Biggest Flight To Dollar In 13 Months

Amid heavy volume, precious metals markets are tumbling this morning as the surge in uncertainty from the Democrats starting impeachment inquiries and BoJo's loss on suspending the UK government among other things has sparked a buying panic in the dollar.

Source: Bloomberg

And as the dollar soars, gold is getting monkeyhammered...erasing all the gains since that dismal day in August...

And silver is getting hit...

Gold recovers some of its relative losses to silver from last week...

Source: Bloomberg