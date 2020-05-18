Gold, Silver, Dollar, & Bonds Dumped Because 8 Healthy Young People Didn't Die From Test Vaccine

Great news America - 8 healthy, young people did not show any adverse effects from being injected with a potential vaccine for COVID-19...

"All eight initial participants" in the Moderna trial developed neutralizing antibodies to the virus at levels reaching or exceeding those seen in people who have naturally recovered from Covid-19, according to the press release.

Problem solved!? (But, one quick question - isn't that the whole premise of immune response? How about when someone is injected with this 'vaccine' who has any number of the comorbidities that have killed 10s of 1000s... or has the coronavirus.)

But, never mind that! Buy all the stock market things...

And sell bonds...

Sell the dollar...

Sell silver...

And Sell gold...

Sparking a jump in the collapse of the Gold/Silver ratio...

It would appear Benoit is in the house today...

How long can they make this last? One thing is for sure, they better get Robinhood back up and running soon - who are we are all going to sell to otherwise?