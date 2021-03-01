Goldman Exodus Accelerates: Head Of Asset-Management Suddenly Quits, Going To Tiger Global

What is going on at Goldman?

Whereas previously bankers would give at least one kidney to work at what until recently was the most admired investment bank on Wall Street, lately the flow of talent has completely reversed and one day after Bloomberg reported that none other than boring, old Walmart had poached Goldman's two top bankers in charge of its consumer banking division to join the retailer's fintech startup, Eric Lane, the co-head of Goldman’s $8 billion asset-management business, is making a sudden exit from the firm.

Even more striking: Lane is leaving the bank less than six months after taking over the firm’s newly expanded asset-management business along with Julian Salisbury, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg. The 25-year veteran of Goldman Sachs and a member of its most important decision-making body is expected to take a role at another investment firm, with a subsequent report from Goldman adivisng that Lane is heading to one of 2020's superstar funds, Chase Coleman's Tiger Global as the hedge fund's COO and President.

Just like Marcus - which has been hammered with departures in recent months (in the clearest sign yet that higher rates are just a mirage) - the asset-management division is a critical focus of CEO DJ D-Sol, who hopes to rake in more client assets to generate a steady stream of fee income for the bank. That, along with the consumer business, are two new strategic projects that the bank has hoped will grow fast enough for it to reduce its reliance on its traditional strengths in investment banking and trading.

And now, in an unexpected reversal, it is Goldman's two biggest bets on the future that are suddenly hemmorhaging top talent. One wonders if there is much more turbulence below the Goldman surface than the bank's impressive recent earnings would suggest.