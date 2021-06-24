Goldman Throws Up Over Biden's Infra Deal: It's Too Small, It Probably Won't Pass And We Have No Idea Who Will Pay For It

With prospects before Biden's infrastructure deal dimming by the day, and hopes of a budget-busting, multi-trillion package having collapsed long ago amid growing growing splinters within the Democratic party, the president was delighted to announce today that "he had a deal" even if details were seriously lacking.

There's a reason for that. According to a snap post-mortem published by Goldman's chief political economist Alec Philips, there was some good news, i.e., that the spending it includes "already looked very likely to become law." The problem is everything else, namely that "the bipartisan deal omits items that we believe every Democrat will want to pass, like an extension of the expanded child tax credit, so we believe the odds of a reconciliation bill passing are still fairly high."

And last but not least, is Goldman's hilarious admission that "it is not clear how this deal would be paid for, or whether it would be." Some thoughts from Philips:

Negotiators have emphasized better enforcement of existing tax laws, though recent estimates from non-partisan scorekeepers suggest this would offset at most a fraction of the new spending. Redirecting unspent COVID-relief funds also had been under consideration; this would imply that the total spending boost from the deal would be smaller than the advertised figure. While lawmakers have presented the deal as being “paid for” in full, this might not be the case when using traditional congressional budget scorekeeping methods.

What a Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal Might Mean

A narrow bipartisan infrastructure deal primarily focused on traditional infrastructure is looking more likely to win White House support. The spending it includes already looked very likely to become law, in our view, so the most important aspect of the bipartisan deal is what it means for the rest of the Biden agenda. The bipartisan deal omits items that we believe every Democrat will want to pass, like an extension of the expanded child tax credit, so we believe the odds of a reconciliation bill passing are still fairly high. Related to this, a bipartisan bill could become a vehicle for addressing the debt limit, but it seems unlikely that an infrastructure bill will reach the President’s desk by August, when Treasury Secretary Yellen has said Congress needs to raise or suspend the limit.