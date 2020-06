Falling just shy of its attempt to tag $1800, gold futures are plummeting this morning after ramping to fresh 8-year highs yesterday...

Note the big moves in markets every day around the London Fix and the fact that this plunge has stalled at yesterday's fix...

Silver is getting hit even harder...

The question is - what changed? Or is Benoit back in da house?

Was gold's resurgence exposing the failing faith in fiat and its omnipotent central planners just a little too much?