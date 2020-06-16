Google Demonetizes Zero Hedge

As you may have read on NBC, Google has decided to suspend ad hosting on the "far-right" Zero Hedge (which apparently can be anything from "batshit insane Austrian school blog" to Russian propaganda or framed in any other way that serves the agenda of those who disagree with our views - which apparently these days is a lot of people) along with The Federalist, a decision that would have a materially adverse impact for both websites. The reason presented to us for this decision is far more mundane than what has been disclosed by NBC: we are currently appealing it, and expect to remedy it.

That said, we were surprised by the framing of the suspension by the NBC article, which disturbingly appears to be another attempt at activist targeting of inconvenient media outlets, especially since the core argument presented by the NBC employee is different than what Google actually has said. In fact, half the NBC article just happens to be dead wrong.

The Federalist was never demonetized. — Google Communications (@Google_Comms) June 16, 2020

It is also notable, the two articles that are referenced in the NBC article - which in turn is based on a complaint by some self-appointed arbiter of free speech, the UK-based liberal Center for Countering Digital Hate - were not ours, but were contributor op-eds by third parties (here and here) one of which is from 2016. Do we now live in a time when ad platforms will suspend, say, the New York Times for publishing highly controversial Op-Eds?

We were also surprised that the NBC journalist activist who wrote the inaccurate article, Adele-Momoko Fraser, deleted a tweet in which she admits to actively collaborating with "Stop Funding Fake News" and the Center for Countering Digital Hate.

The NBC reporter hardly seems objective! This was just deleted but I took a screenshot. pic.twitter.com/LcB4dprR5s — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) June 16, 2020

NBC News Reporter Thanks Foreign Groups for ‘Collaboration‘ in Pushing Google to ‘Defund‘ The Federalist https://t.co/Elde8Xyp4p via @BreitbartNews — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) June 16, 2020

After deleting her original tweet, Fraser retweeted it without the #BlackLivesMatter hashtag. Why?

It is also notable that the reactions so far have been a near-unanimous condemnation of a journalist using her platform (the same one which killed Ronan Farrow's Harvey Weinstein scoop) to silence competitors she and/or her employer disagrees with.

This isn't journalism. — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) June 16, 2020

I’d like to buy a vowel.... pic.twitter.com/TuW9xZDXOr — Brutus Maximus (@BRVTVSMAXIMVS) June 16, 2020

This isn't journalism. This is activism. But you know that. You're the latter and not the former.



When you can't win the battle of ideas it's easier for totalitarians like you to try and censor wrong think.



You're not helping. — Major_Major_Major_Major (@Chris85837420) June 16, 2020

Even more disturbing, shortly after publishing its rushed hitpiece, NBC proceeded to do stealth edits based on actual feedback from Google, with the result a mess.

wtf is this update? No correction, the offending quotes aren’t even removed. Their story now has active contradictions pic.twitter.com/VqFa2TpdoB — Grant Addison (@jgrantaddison) June 16, 2020

In any case, we hope to resolve this matter and continue doing what we do best: presenting you, our readers, with the truth no matter how inconvenient it may be.