Google Jumps After Beating On Revenue, Despite Warning Of "Significant Slowdown" In March Ad Revenue

After a worse than expected earnings season so far (so far US EPS of -24% yoy has come in some 9% lower than consensus expectations among companies reporting so far), traders were especially curious to see what Google earnings would look like today for two reasons: Google, as Goldman cautioned over the weekend, was one of the big five tech names that had been spared much of the pain that hit the rest of the S&P500, opening up a giant and unsustainable gap from the rest of the market with the largest 5 "FAAMG" stocks in the S&P500 now accounting for 22% of market cap, even higher than during the dot com bubble...

... while at the same time anecdotal industry updates suggested that online ad revenues - the lifeblood of Google - had collapsed, something that GOOGL stock clearly failed to reflect. Which is why today's Google Q1 earnings could be so critical: if indeed as bad as some had suggested, a Google crash would hammer the group that was clearly the market's leadership. Concern about Google's earnings also explains why megacap tech names were hammered earlier today after outperforming for much of the past month, with the Nasdaq suffering an outsized drop compared to small caps. And, needless to say, the health of Google’s ad business will be a bellwether for other tech platforms. Facebook and Twitter report later this week.

With that in mind, Google may have dodged another bullet with its latest quarterly earnings report:

Q1 Net Revenue (ex TAC) of $33.71BN, beating estimates of $32.6BN

estimates of $32.6BN Q1 EPS $9.87, missing estimates of $10.35, but higher than the GAAP EPS of $9.50 a year ago (but below the $11.90 non-GAAP EPS).

estimates of $10.35, but higher than the GAAP EPS of $9.50 a year ago (but below the $11.90 non-GAAP EPS). Q1 Operating Income of $7.98BN, missing the estimate %8.06BN, and up 19% Y/Y

Visually:

As is always the case, Google's EPS expectation had slumped by 20% heading into the earnings report. That, however, did little to hurt the stock as it simply made the earning "beat" easier.

Here is how Google did on some other performance metrics:

Q1 Google properties revenues $28.54 billion, beating exp. $27.91 billion and +11% y/y,

exp. $27.91 billion and +11% y/y, Q1 Google advertising revenue $33.76 billion, beating exp. $33.56 billion, and +9.9% y/y,

exp. $33.56 billion, and +9.9% y/y, Q1 Google other revenue $4.44 billion, beating exp. of $4.28 billion and -19% y/y,

exp. of $4.28 billion and -19% y/y, Q1 Other Bets revenue $135 million, missing exp. of $194.4 million and -21% y/y,

exp. of $194.4 million and -21% y/y, Q1 Google Cloud revenue $2.78 billion, +6.2% q/q

Q1 Youtube Ads Rev. $4.04B, -14% Q/Q

Q1 capital expenditure $6.01 billion, +29% y/y, a curious increase in a time when everything is shutting down.

Q1 Operating margin 19% vs. 18% y/y

A breakdown of Q1 gross and net (ex-TAC) revenue:

Like all other FAAMG names, Google was busy repurchasing stock, buying back $8.5BN in stocks in Q1, nearly triple the $3BN bought back a year ago.

Commenting on the earnings, CFO Ruth Porat said that "our business, led by Search, YouTube, and Cloud, drove Alphabet revenues to $41.2 billion, up 13% versus last year, or 15% on a constant currency basis. And while "performance was strong during the first two months of the quarter, but then in March we experienced a significant slowdown in ad revenues. We are sharpening our focus on executing more efficiently, while continuing to invest in our long-term opportunities."

So a beat on the top line but miss on the bottom with several key indicators mixed. Certainly it was not as bad as some had expected, and explains why initially kneejerking lower, the stock is now higher.

Bloomberg points out a "telling stat" that may reflect the impact of the virus: Alphabet’s APAC sales grew 19% annually, compared with 27% growth last year; quarter-on-quarter, APAC fell 3%, likely a sign of slowing Google ad spending in the region.

Of course, one word out of place during the conference call can sink all the gains, especially as analysts will certainly want to know just how bad the March "significant slowdown" was and how long it will persist. But for now, it appears that FAAMG may have escaped the momentum crash that Goldman warned about.