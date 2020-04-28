GOP Senator Demands DoJ Launch Antitrust Probe Into Amazon Over Evidence Company Lied To Congress

This is not a good look for AMZN...

One of the Senate's harshest critics of America's tech behemoths has just put his money where his mouth is, so to speak. After years of attacking the companies represented by the so-called "MAGA" stocks as obvious anti-trust violators, Sen. Josh Hawley on Tuesday sent a memo to the DoJ pushing it to open a criminal antitrust investigation into Amazon.

The memo was inspired by a WSJ report, published last week, claiming that Amazon does, in fact, use data gleaned from 'third-party sales' - that is, when third-party merchants sell their products on the site instead of Amazon selling directly - something that representatives of the company have denied before Congress.

In a letter addressed to AG William Barr, Hawley urged federal prosecutors to investigate Amazon’s business practices, saying recent reports suggest the company "has engaged in predatory and exclusionary data practices to build and maintain a monopoly."

Hawley suggested investigators look into any anti-competitive practices that might arise from Amazon being both the owner of the platform and a seller on that platform, which competes with other sellers directly for dollars.

Reports detailing all the ways Amazon slights, disadvantages and outmaneuvers the third-party sellers on its platform have been dropping for years. Often, the WSJ has taken the lead in reporting on these predatory practices, coverage that we have noted again and again.

"Amazon abuses its position as an online platform and collects detailed data about merchandise so Amazon can create copycat products under an Amazon brand. Internal documents and the testimony of more than 20 former Amazon employees support this finding,” Hawley wrote in his memo.

The timing couldn't be better. the DoJ launched a broad investigation into anti-competitive practices of the American tech industry last year. We reported that the investigation was notably "accelerating" as recently as January.

If anything, the pandemic has only made Amazon more powerful, as even more people are forced to depend on it for deliveries of all non-essential and some essential goods, and for their grocery deliveries as well.